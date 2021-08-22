US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: Islamic State threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
- The bodies of at least three people were seen in the crush outside Kabul airport, television news footage showed, as thousands try to flee Taliban rule
- More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar, an official from the Gulf state said on Saturday
