US soldiers stand guard as Afghans gather near the military part of the airport in Kabul hoping to flee. Photo: AFP
Trump attacks Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’; UK’s Blair condemns Western ‘abandonment’
- Trump has repeatedly blamed Biden for Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban, even though the US withdrawal that triggered the collapse was negotiated by his administration
- Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government after their forces swept across the country as US-led forces pulled out after two decades
