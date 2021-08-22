US soldiers stand guard as Afghans gather near the military part of the airport in Kabul hoping to flee. Photo: AFP US soldiers stand guard as Afghans gather near the military part of the airport in Kabul hoping to flee. Photo: AFP
Trump attacks Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’; UK’s Blair condemns Western ‘abandonment’

  • Trump has repeatedly blamed Biden for Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban, even though the US withdrawal that triggered the collapse was negotiated by his administration
  • Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government after their forces swept across the country as US-led forces pulled out after two decades

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:04pm, 22 Aug, 2021

