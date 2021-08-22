US Marines prepare to receive evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Photo: Reuters
US orders American airlines to aid evacuation from Taliban-occupied Afghanistan
- Eighteen civilian craft, from American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, Omni, Hawaiian and United, will aid military cargo transports involved in the evacuation
- The situation was further complicated on Saturday when the US government warned citizens to stay away from Kabul airport because of ‘security threats’
