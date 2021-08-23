Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan’s murdered anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud. Photo: Reuters Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan’s murdered anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
Afghanistan: anti-Taliban leader hopes for peaceful negotiation - but says forces are ready to fight

  • The leader of Afghanistan’s last major outpost of anti-Taliban resistance has gathered remnants of army units and special forces as well as local militia units
  • Ahmad Massoud called for an inclusive, broad-based government in Kabul representing all of Afghanistan’s different ethnic groups

Reuters
Updated: 12:53am, 23 Aug, 2021

