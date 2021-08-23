US President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan: US ‘unwavering’ in commitment to evacuations, says Joe Biden
- Taliban fighters beat back thousands of Afghans desperate to flee outside Kabul airport on Sunday
- ‘Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful,’ Biden said at a White House briefing
Topic | Afghanistan
