US President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan: US ‘unwavering’ in commitment to evacuations, says Joe Biden

  • Taliban fighters beat back thousands of Afghans desperate to flee outside Kabul airport on Sunday
  • ‘Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful,’ Biden said at a White House briefing

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:23am, 23 Aug, 2021

US President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
