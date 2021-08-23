Fighters travel on a vehicle mounted with the Taliban flag in Kabul, after the group’s takeover of Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: Taliban warns of ‘consequences’ if US, allies extend presence for evacuations
- The Taliban did not want to compromise on the August 31 US troop pull-out, saying that remaining beyond the deadline would be ‘extending occupation’
- Taliban sources also said the group would not announce the make-up of its government or cabinet until the last US soldier has left the country
