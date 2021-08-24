Evacuees board a US Air Force C-17 aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday. Photo: US Air Marine Corp via AFP Evacuees board a US Air Force C-17 aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday. Photo: US Air Marine Corp via AFP
Afghanistan: US moves thousands more people through Kabul airport as August 31 deadline looms

  • In 12 hours, about 10,900 people were evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport
  • Pentagon spokesman said those evacuated included ‘several thousand’ US citizens, Afghans who worked for US forces

Topic |   Afghanistan: All stories
Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse  and Reuters

Updated: 8:16am, 24 Aug, 2021

