Evacuees board a US Air Force C-17 aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday. Photo: US Air Marine Corp via AFP
Afghanistan: US moves thousands more people through Kabul airport as August 31 deadline looms
- In 12 hours, about 10,900 people were evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport
- Pentagon spokesman said those evacuated included ‘several thousand’ US citizens, Afghans who worked for US forces
