UN. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks during a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan: UN Human Rights Council gets reports of Taliban violations, including executions
- Michelle Bachelet told an emergency UNHRC session on Afghanistan that the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls would be a ‘fundamental red line’
- China’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Chen Xu, said US and coalition militaries should also be held accountable for alleged rights violations
Topic | Afghanistan
