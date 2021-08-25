Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar held a secret face-to-face meeting with US CIA chief William Burns in Kabul, according to sources. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: CIA director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul – media
- US and Taliban officials have not officially confirmed the meeting, which was first reported by The Washington Post
- This would be the highest-level encounter with the Taliban since it took over Afghanistan’s capital
Topic | Afghanistan
