Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed. Photo: Sherzaad Entertainment handout via Reuters
Afghanistan: Harrowing escape from Kabul revealed by singer Aryana Sayeed
- ‘I got lucky to get out of Afghanistan,’ said Sayeed, who wore an all-enveloping veil to escape her homeland and travel to the US via Qatar
- Taliban statements have created uncertainty about whether women in Afghanistan will be able to work, study and choose how they dress
