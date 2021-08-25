US Marines pass out food to evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: 1st Lt Mark Andries / US Marine Corps / Handout via Reuters
Afghanistan: World Food Programme chief warns 14 million Afghans are ‘marching towards starvation’
- The WFP is warning of a human catastrophe looming in Afghanistan if the United Nations agency is not able to raise US$200 million by September
- Afghanistan is facing economic collapse after foreign countries and institutions said they would withhold aid and monetary reserves after the Taliban takeover
