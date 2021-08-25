A satellite image shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a C-17 transport aircraft ready. Photo: Maxar Technologies A satellite image shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a C-17 transport aircraft ready. Photo: Maxar Technologies
A satellite image shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a C-17 transport aircraft ready. Photo: Maxar Technologies
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Explainer |
What happens after last US forces leave Afghanistan?

  • US President Joe Biden pushes for August 31 Afghanistan pull-out for all US troops
  • Concerns grow there’s not time enough to remove all remaining US citizens, Afghan evacuees

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:50pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A satellite image shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a C-17 transport aircraft ready. Photo: Maxar Technologies A satellite image shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a C-17 transport aircraft ready. Photo: Maxar Technologies
A satellite image shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a C-17 transport aircraft ready. Photo: Maxar Technologies
READ FULL ARTICLE