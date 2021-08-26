An image from video footage shows security officers attempting to quell a brawl at the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, Armenia on Wednesday. Photo: ArmLur TV / Handout via Reuters TV
Mass brawl breaks out in Armenia parliament as country split over war with Azerbaijan
- During a parliament session, members of the opposition starting throwing bottles of water sparking a brawl
- A member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party tried to kick the opposition politician, resulting in mass fighting on the chamber’s floor
Topic | Central Asia
