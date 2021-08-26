US Air Force personnel load passengers aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Kabul airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US Air Force personnel load passengers aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Kabul airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
Afghanistan: pilots recall complex evacuations at chaotic Kabul airport

  • For pilots in charge of the planes rescuing people from Kabul, the flights in and out of the Afghanistan capital have been a journey like no other
  • With intense air traffic like that of a major travel hub with military planes and evacuation flights, pilots rely on their on board system to avert crashes

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:15pm, 26 Aug, 2021

