US Air Force personnel load passengers aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Kabul airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: pilots recall complex evacuations at chaotic Kabul airport
- For pilots in charge of the planes rescuing people from Kabul, the flights in and out of the Afghanistan capital have been a journey like no other
- With intense air traffic like that of a major travel hub with military planes and evacuation flights, pilots rely on their on board system to avert crashes
