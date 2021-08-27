Sheets of paper filled with details of Afghan residents inside a Humvee in front of the British and Canadian embassy in Kabul. Photo: AFP
Britain rescues three Afghan families whose contact details were left at Kabul embassy
- The papers identifying seven Afghans were found by The Times newspaper staff on Tuesday as Taliban fighters patrolled the embassy, the newspaper said
- The Times said it handed over the details of three Afghan staff and their eight family members to the Foreign Office
Topic | Afghanistan
Sheets of paper filled with details of Afghan residents inside a Humvee in front of the British and Canadian embassy in Kabul. Photo: AFP