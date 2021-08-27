Afghan security forces take part in a strike against Isis on September 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Afghanistan: what is Isis-K and how dangerous is the Islamist group?
- The Isis affiliate in Afghanistan, believed to be behind the August 26 blasts at Kabul airport, includes followers from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and China
- While the Taliban has confined its struggle to Afghanistan, Isis-K has embraced Islamic State’s call for a worldwide jihad against non-Muslims
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan security forces take part in a strike against Isis on September 17, 2019. Photo: Xinhua