Relatives mourn a victim of the Kabul airport twin suicide bombings. Photo: AFP
Fleeing Afghans recount panic, horror of Kabul airport carnage
- The twin explosions tore through a crowd at the perimeter of the airport, leaving some victims face-down in a shallow canal
- A witness said that ‘total panic’ erupted after the first explosion, with Taliban guards who were securing areas outside the airport also taken by surprise
Topic | Afghanistan
