Thousands of Afghanis remain gathered at Kabul airport, two weeks after the Taliban seized control of the country. Photo: TNS
Afghanistan evacuations continue but more attacks feared after death toll from Kabul airport blasts passes 100
- Thursday’s bombings killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US troops. The true toll could be higher because bodies may have been taken from the scene
- The US government has blamed the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, which is more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power on August 15
