A relative mourns inside a car next to the coffin of a victim of Thursday’s twin suicide bombs in Kabul. Photo: AFP
Grief-stricken Afghans search for survivors at Kabul hospital
- Several people gathered at the capital’s Emergency Hospital to collect the bodies of loved ones after Thursday’s bombings outside Kabul airport
- The hospital said the ‘situation is still quite critical’ with three of its operating theatres working all night long
Topic | Afghanistan
A relative mourns inside a car next to the coffin of a victim of Thursday’s twin suicide bombs in Kabul. Photo: AFP