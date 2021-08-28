US President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the deadly Kabul airport blast. Photo: DPA
Afghanistan: US drone strike kills Islamic State ‘planner’ of Kabul airport bombing
- The US Central Command said the drone strike killed an Isis member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the US
- The air strike fulfilled a vow US President Joe Biden made when he said the perpetrators of the attack would not be able to hide
