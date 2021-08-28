British soldiers disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at Brize Norton, Britain, following their return from Kabul. Photo: PA Wire/dpa British soldiers disembark a RAF Voyager aircraft after landing at Brize Norton, Britain, following their return from Kabul. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
Why Afghanistan is not the ‘Graveyard of Empires’

  • It’s an old epitaph that doesn’t reflect historical reality – or the real victims of foreign invasions over the centuries
  • Understanding this historical reality is critical to grasping why the US is unlikely to suffer serious long-term effects from its hasty withdrawal

Updated: 8:20pm, 28 Aug, 2021

