Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban prepare to set up new government as US evacuation nears end

  • Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, condemned an overnight US drone strike against Islamic State militants as a ‘clear attack on Afghan territory’
  • Mujahid ﻿ said the economic problems Afghanistan is experiencing would be eased once the new government was in place

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuben James Barrete
Reuben James Barrete

Updated: 2:00am, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE