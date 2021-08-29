Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Afghanistan: Taliban prepare to set up new government as US evacuation nears end
- Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, condemned an overnight US drone strike against Islamic State militants as a ‘clear attack on Afghan territory’
- Mujahid said the economic problems Afghanistan is experiencing would be eased once the new government was in place
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS