US President Joe Biden speaks to the media about the bombings at Kabul airport at the White House in Washington on Saturday. Photo AP
Joe Biden says another drone strike is ‘highly likely’ in response to Islamic State attacks
- Two Isis members were killed and another was wounded in the drone strike early on Saturday in eastern Afghanistan
- The president said commanders told him that another attack ‘is highly likely’ in the next 24 to 36 hours
Topic | Afghanistan
