Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP
Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: US in final phase of evacuations as Taliban readies to take over Kabul airport

  • A security official said about 1,000 civilians remain to be flown out, as crowds outside the airport dropped after the US warned of an imminent attack
  • The Taliban condemned a US drone strike on militants involved in the Kabul airport bombing, but said it had also arrested suspects

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:44pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP
Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE