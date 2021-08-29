Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP
Afghanistan: US in final phase of evacuations as Taliban readies to take over Kabul airport
- A security official said about 1,000 civilians remain to be flown out, as crowds outside the airport dropped after the US warned of an imminent attack
- The Taliban condemned a US drone strike on militants involved in the Kabul airport bombing, but said it had also arrested suspects
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan evacuees are processed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The US and allies have taken about 113,500 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, but tens of thousands who want to go will be left behind. Photo: AP