A protester holds a placard calling for education for Afghan women during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: AFP A protester holds a placard calling for education for Afghan women during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a placard calling for education for Afghan women during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: Women allowed to attend university under Taliban rule, says acting education minister

  • When the Taliban last ruled during the 1990s, girls and women were banned from education
  • Women attending university will continue to be separated from men, said the Taliban’s Abdul Baqi Haqqani

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:36am, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a placard calling for education for Afghan women during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: AFP A protester holds a placard calling for education for Afghan women during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a placard calling for education for Afghan women during a demonstration outside the US embassy in Athens, Greece on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE