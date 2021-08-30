Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino, the alter ego of Tommy Marcus. Photo: @JujuShotMe via AP
How a New York Instagram influencer helped rescue dozens from Afghanistan
- Quentin Quarantino is the alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus, best-known for his liberal memes and his jokes about opponents of Covid-19 vaccinations
- Quarantino raised US$7 million on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions into Afghanistan to evacuate as many people as possible
Topic | Afghanistan
Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino, the alter ego of Tommy Marcus. Photo: @JujuShotMe via AP