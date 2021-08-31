US Marines honour the 11 Marines who were killed during operations in Afghanistan before being airlifted to the US on Monday. Photo: US Marines via Zuma Press / DPA
Afghanistan: Last US forces leave Kabul in chaotic airlift after almost 20 years
- More than 122,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since August 14, the day before the Taliban regained control of the country
- Having failed to anticipate the Taliban would prevail so quickly, Washington and its Nato allies were forced into a hasty exit
Topic | Afghanistan: All stories
US Marines honour the 11 Marines who were killed during operations in Afghanistan before being airlifted to the US on Monday. Photo: US Marines via Zuma Press / DPA