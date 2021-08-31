Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle that the family says was hit by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle that the family says was hit by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle that the family says was hit by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghan family says 7 children were killed in Kabul drone strike; US investigating

  • US air strike on Isis kills civilians; report says 10 members of one family died
  • US military spokesman said US strike ‘disrupted an imminent Isis-K threat’

Topic |   Afghanistan
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:33pm, 31 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle that the family says was hit by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle that the family says was hit by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Relatives and neighbours of the Ahmadi family gathered around the incinerated husk of a vehicle that the family says was hit by a US drone strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 30, 2021. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
READ FULL ARTICLE