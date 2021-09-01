A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters
A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban supporters hold mock funeral with coffins draped in US, UK and Nato flags

  • Some of the crowd in the city of Khost held guns aloft, while others waved Taliban flags or snapped the procession on mobile phones
  • ‘August 31 is our formal Freedom Day. On this day, American occupying forces and Nato forces fled the country,’ said Taliban official Qari Saeed Khosti

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:25am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters
A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE