A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters
Afghanistan: Taliban supporters hold mock funeral with coffins draped in US, UK and Nato flags
- Some of the crowd in the city of Khost held guns aloft, while others waved Taliban flags or snapped the procession on mobile phones
- ‘August 31 is our formal Freedom Day. On this day, American occupying forces and Nato forces fled the country,’ said Taliban official Qari Saeed Khosti
Topic | Afghanistan
A crowd carries makeshift coffins draped in the flags of Nato, the United States and Britain during a pretend funeral on a street in Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: ZHMAN TV via Reuters