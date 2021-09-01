An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent
Afghanistan ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ looms after Taliban victory
- UN chief urges countries provide emergency funding for Afghanistan after departure of US forces
- Almost half of the population – 18 million people – need urgent humanitarian assistance to survive
