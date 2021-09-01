An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent
An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ looms after Taliban victory

  • UN chief urges countries provide emergency funding for Afghanistan after departure of US forces
  • Almost half of the population – 18 million people – need urgent humanitarian assistance to survive

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Agencies

Updated: 11:59am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent
An Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border in Sistan-Blochestan province, southeastern Iran on August 16. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent
READ FULL ARTICLE