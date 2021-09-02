A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban struggling with economy in turmoil and humanitarian crisis

  • Two weeks since the Taliban’s sweep into Kabul, the Islamist militant group has yet to name a new government or reveal how they intend to govern
  • Taliban officials are grappling with keeping banks, hospitals and government machinery running

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:35am, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE