A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to withdraw money from banks on Wednesday as limits on withdrawals were set at only US$200 per week from accounts at central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan: Taliban struggling with economy in turmoil and humanitarian crisis
- Two weeks since the Taliban’s sweep into Kabul, the Islamist militant group has yet to name a new government or reveal how they intend to govern
- Taliban officials are grappling with keeping banks, hospitals and government machinery running
