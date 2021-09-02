Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP
Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban approve first cricket Test match since Islamist takeover

  • ‘We have got approval to send the team to Australia,’ the chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Hamid Shinwari, said
  • The Test match, to be played in Hobart, Australia in November, was scheduled for last year but was delayed because of coronavirus travel restrictions

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:19am, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP
Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE