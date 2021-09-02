Cricketers in Kabul resume training ahead of their one-day series against Pakistan, expected to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board / AFP
Afghanistan: Taliban approve first cricket Test match since Islamist takeover
- ‘We have got approval to send the team to Australia,’ the chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Hamid Shinwari, said
- The Test match, to be played in Hobart, Australia in November, was scheduled for last year but was delayed because of coronavirus travel restrictions
Topic | Afghanistan
