Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters
Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghan news anchor made history for her Taliban interview. She then fled the country

  • Beheshta Arghand was the first Afghan female journalist to quiz a member of Taliban
  • She and her family then joined the tens of thousands who took part in the chaotic US-led evacuation

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:03pm, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters
Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE