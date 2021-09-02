Afghan news anchor Beheshta Arghand poses for a photo at a temporary residence compound in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters
Afghan news anchor made history for her Taliban interview. She then fled the country
- Beheshta Arghand was the first Afghan female journalist to quiz a member of Taliban
- She and her family then joined the tens of thousands who took part in the chaotic US-led evacuation
