Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP
Taliban spokesman: China to keep embassy in Afghanistan and increase aid
- Taliban member Abdul Salam Hanafi had a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, said the spokesman
- Beijing has not yet recognised the Taliban as the de facto government, and is wary of the militant group providing support to Uygur separatists
