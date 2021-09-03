Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Taliban spokesman: China to keep embassy in Afghanistan and increase aid

  • Taliban member Abdul Salam Hanafi had a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, said the spokesman
  • Beijing has not yet recognised the Taliban as the de facto government, and is wary of the militant group providing support to Uygur separatists

Topic |   Afghanistan: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:54am, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE