Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin says Russia to set up tax-free zone on islands disputed with Japan to spur investment

  • The incentives will be available to Russian and foreign investors ‘including our Japanese partners,’ the president said
  • The Northern Territories/Kurils dispute has prevented Tokyo and Moscow signing a formal treaty to end World War II

Topic |   Russia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:50pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE