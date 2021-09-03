Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Putin says Russia to set up tax-free zone on islands disputed with Japan to spur investment
- The incentives will be available to Russian and foreign investors ‘including our Japanese partners,’ the president said
- The Northern Territories/Kurils dispute has prevented Tokyo and Moscow signing a formal treaty to end World War II
Topic | Russia
