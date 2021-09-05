Afghan refugees, fleeing the Afghan capital Kabul, exit a US air force plane upon their arrival at Pristina International airport in Kosovo on August 29. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: Kosovo will host Afghan evacuees who need more screening before travelling to US
- The US will use a military camp, Bondsteel, that houses the US army near the Kosovo capital Pristina for further screening and processing, a US official said
- Other countries have been reluctant to take evacuees who may pose security problems off US hands
