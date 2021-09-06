Taliban militants have allegedly killed a pregnant woman who worked as a police officer in Afghanistan. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Afghanistan: Pregnant former policewoman allegedly killed by Taliban
- Negarah, who was a prison worker, was killed in front of her husband and son on Saturday night, according to a civil society activist from the province
- A teenager, who says he is Negarah’s son, said: ‘My mother was eight months pregnant. The government must find out whether they were Taliban, Daesh, or whoever’
Topic | Afghanistan: All stories
Taliban militants have allegedly killed a pregnant woman who worked as a police officer in Afghanistan. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters