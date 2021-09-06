The Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and UN chief Martin Griffiths in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters The Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and UN chief Martin Griffiths in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
Afghanistan: Taliban pledges safety for humanitarian workers, UN says

  • UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital on Sunday for several days of meetings with Taliban leadership
  • The Taliban delegation, led by the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, promised ‘continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:03am, 6 Sep, 2021

