The Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and UN chief Martin Griffiths in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
Afghanistan: Taliban pledges safety for humanitarian workers, UN says
- UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital on Sunday for several days of meetings with Taliban leadership
- The Taliban delegation, led by the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, promised ‘continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people’
