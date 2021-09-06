Debris from the crashed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is seen near Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2014. Photo: EPA Debris from the crashed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is seen near Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2014. Photo: EPA
Russia accused of lying by Malaysia Airlines flight 17 victims’ families at murder trial

  • Prosecutors say a Russian surface-to-air missile brought down the plane as it was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people on board
  • Moscow has denied all responsibility and refuses to extradite the three Russians and a Ukrainian who are on trial in the Netherlands for murder

Reuters
Reuters in Amsterdam

Updated: 9:57pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Debris from the crashed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is seen near Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2014. Photo: EPA
