Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan: A curtain divides male and female students as universities reopen

  • What happens in universities and schools across the country is being closely watched by foreign powers, who want the Taliban to respect the rights of women
  • When the Taliban last ruled from 1996-2001, the group banned girls from school and women from university and work

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:35am, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE