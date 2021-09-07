Male and female students separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: Social media handout via Reuters
Afghanistan: A curtain divides male and female students as universities reopen
- What happens in universities and schools across the country is being closely watched by foreign powers, who want the Taliban to respect the rights of women
- When the Taliban last ruled from 1996-2001, the group banned girls from school and women from university and work
