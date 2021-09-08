Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel General Yevgeny Zinichev, meets with President Vladimir Putin in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s emergencies minister Yevgeny Zinichev dies trying to save filmmaker during Arctic drills
- President Vladimir Putin expressed ‘deep condolences’ after the minister died while jumping after the filmmaker who had fallen off a cliff
- Zinichev was a member of the KGB security service and his career took off after he served in Putin’s security detail between 2006 and 2015
Topic | Russia
