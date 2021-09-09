A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan women take part in a protest in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: Women’s protests keep pressure on Taliban, which responds again with force
- Fighters whip demonstrators and detain journalists, as rallies put the new caretaker government to the test
- The interim Cabinet is composed exclusively of Taliban stalwarts and apparatchiks, with no women or former political figures and few minorities
Topic | Afghanistan
