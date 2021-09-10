A woman carries a child as they arrive with other evacuees from Afghanistan at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: First evacuation flight from Kabul since US exit lands in Doha
- The Qatar Airways Boeing 777 had ‘around 113’ passengers including Americans, Canadians, Germans and Ukrainians
- All passengers will be received at a compound for Afghan refugees in Doha
