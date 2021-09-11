Russian paratroopers take part in the Zapad-2021 joint Russian-Belarusian drills on the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Brest Region, Belarus on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry handout via EPA-EFE Russian paratroopers take part in the Zapad-2021 joint Russian-Belarusian drills on the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Brest Region, Belarus on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry handout via EPA-EFE
Russian paratroopers take part in the Zapad-2021 joint Russian-Belarusian drills on the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Brest Region, Belarus on Friday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry handout via EPA-EFE
Russia and Belarus hold massive military drills, spooking neighbours

  • Eighty planes and helicopters, 290 tanks, 15 vessels and 200,000 personnel would take part in the week-long Zapad-2021 exercise, according to Moscow
  • The war games have worried countries in the EU’s eastern flank, including Poland, which has introduced a state of emergency

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:00am, 11 Sep, 2021

