A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’
- Moscow says it has presented the ambassador with ‘irrefutable proof’ of US tech giants violating Russian laws in connection with coming parliamentary polls
- Firms like Facebook, Twitter and Google have recently faced a series of fines for failing to delete content as requested by Russia’s media watchdog
Topic | Russia
