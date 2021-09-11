A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia summons US envoy over ‘election interference’

  • Moscow says it has presented the ambassador with ‘irrefutable proof’ of US tech giants violating Russian laws in connection with coming parliamentary polls
  • Firms like Facebook, Twitter and Google have recently faced a series of fines for failing to delete content as requested by Russia’s media watchdog

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:23am, 11 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A poster announcing the coming Russian parliamentary and local elections is seen in front of the building of the State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE