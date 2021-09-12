Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
On September 11 anniversary, Afghans blame departed US forces for their woes
- The 9/11 attacks prompted a US invasion of Afghanistan and the toppling of its Taliban rulers
- Since returning to power last month, the Taliban has appointed an acting cabinet including several former militants held by the US in Guantanamo Bay
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP