Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

On September 11 anniversary, Afghans blame departed US forces for their woes

  • The 9/11 attacks prompted a US invasion of Afghanistan and the toppling of its Taliban rulers
  • Since returning to power last month, the Taliban has appointed an acting cabinet including several former militants held by the US in Guantanamo Bay

Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:08am, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Taliban fighters patrol along the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE