Taliban fighters take a selfie with a mobile phone after seizing the mansion of Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum. Photo: AFP
20 years after 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raises its flag over Afghanistan’s presidential palace
- The Taliban has begun issuing harsh edits that have hit women hardest, such as banning women’s sports. They have also used violence to stop women demanding equal rights
- Taliban’s director of higher education said 9/11 was the day ‘the world started their propaganda against us calling us terrorists and blaming us’ for the attacks in the US
