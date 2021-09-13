A Taliban fighter next to an Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft at Kabul’s airport. On Monday, a Pakistan International Airlines commercial flight from Islamabad touched down there. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: first international commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
- PIA commercial flight from Pakistan touches down in Afghanistan’s capital
- The Taliban has been scrambling to get the airport operating again
A Taliban fighter next to an Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft at Kabul’s airport. On Monday, a Pakistan International Airlines commercial flight from Islamabad touched down there. Photo: AFP