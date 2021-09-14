Taliban fighters patrol along a street in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan: UN says US$1.2 billion pledged to help Afghans in need
- The Pentagon says all flights of Afghan evacuees into the United States have been halted for another seven days due to measles cases at US bases
- UN human rights chief says her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces
Topic | Afghanistan
Taliban fighters patrol along a street in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: AFP