Taliban fighters stand guard as passengers disembark from a Qatar Airways flight in Kabul. Photo: AFP
Qatar demands clear agreements with Taliban to continue operating Kabul airport
- Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month’s withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans
- Kabul’s airport was ransacked after US-led forces finished a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people, and the Taliban has since scrambled to resume operations
